Tekla Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 30.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 448,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,965 shares during the period. AstraZeneca makes up approximately 0.9% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $26,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.31. The company had a trading volume of 51,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,658,368. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $61.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

