Tekla Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Tekla Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,676 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $156,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 184.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 27,661 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 59.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $1,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

STRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of STRO stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $869.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.39. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

