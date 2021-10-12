TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Short Interest Up 8,500.0% in September

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 8,500.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TechPrecision stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. TechPrecision has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $77.83 million, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Get TechPrecision alerts:

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter. TechPrecision had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 11.50%.

Techprecision Corp. engages in the business of metal fabrication and precision machining. It focuses on the manufacture of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and systems. The company was founded by Andrew A. Levy in February 2005 and is headquartered in Westminster, MA.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.