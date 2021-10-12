T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $206.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “T. Rowe Price's planned initiatives tied with launching new investment strategies and vehicles, enhancing client engagement capabilities in each distribution channel as well as investment in technology and advisory services are likely to stoke long-term growth. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing quarters. Going forward, product mix shift toward international growth funds is also expected to help boost the company’s financials. With sufficient liquidity and no debt, its capital-deployment activities seem sustainable. However, shares of the company have underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past six months. Elevated operating costs act as headwind. Also, overdependence on investment advisory fees and U.S. equity assets is concerning.”

TROW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.43.

TROW stock opened at $194.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $124.94 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

