T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $74,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,875,000 after purchasing an additional 339,743 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 116,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,939,000 after purchasing an additional 232,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 20.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,377,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,674,000 after purchasing an additional 230,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 31.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 845,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $167,333,000 after purchasing an additional 203,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW opened at $194.87 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.