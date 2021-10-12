SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $15 billion-$16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.53 billion.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.36.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNX. Raymond James upped their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.88.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $34,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $153,501.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,274,343.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,036 shares of company stock worth $2,051,740 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SYNNEX stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 125.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of SYNNEX worth $17,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

