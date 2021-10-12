SYNNEX Co. (SNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

SYNNEX has decreased its dividend payment by 61.9% over the last three years. SYNNEX has a payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SYNNEX to earn $8.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX stock opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. SYNNEX’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $490,812.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,101.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $34,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,036 shares of company stock worth $2,051,740 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SYNNEX stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of SYNNEX worth $17,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNX. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.