Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Up 133,300.0% in September

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, an increase of 133,300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,821,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SEGI opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in motion picture and video production. Its operations include film acquisitions, publicity, print and billboard advertising, film distribution, online marketing, script reading and film review. The company was founded by Edward A.

