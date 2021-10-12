Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Up 133,300.0% in September

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, an increase of 133,300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,821,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SEGI opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.
Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile
