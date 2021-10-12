Summitry LLC Has $53.97 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Summitry LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,822 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Visa comprises 3.3% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $53,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,673,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,044 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,367,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,662,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,534 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,120,400. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $434.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.72.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

