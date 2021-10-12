Summitry LLC Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Summitry LLC raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $82.91. The company had a trading volume of 22,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,205. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average of $78.66. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 82.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

In related news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,991 shares of company stock worth $6,632,396. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

