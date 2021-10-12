Summitry LLC Acquires 2,061 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Summitry LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $132.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,322. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

