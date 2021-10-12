Summitry LLC Acquires 11,142 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Summitry LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 2.3% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $37,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 88,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.4% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.97.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.08. The stock had a trading volume of 239,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,589,184. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $144.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.07 and its 200-day moving average is $71.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

