Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.38

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.38 and traded as high as $35.95. Summit Midstream Partners shares last traded at $35.28, with a volume of 25,246 shares changing hands.

SMLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $237.96 million, a P/E ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $1.35. The company had revenue of $100.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.82 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 30.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners, LP will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 6,641.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.