Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the September 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUBCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. HSBC raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from 96.00 to 84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DNB Markets raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a 87.00 price target (down from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Subsea 7 stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,396. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

