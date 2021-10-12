Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,404,803 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,939 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stryker were worth $364,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.13.

NYSE SYK opened at $258.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.94. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $196.09 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.