Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAX. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €84.92 ($99.91).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:SAX opened at €74.15 ($87.24) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €68.78 and a 200-day moving average of €68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a twelve month high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.