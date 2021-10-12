Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €82.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €82.50 ($97.06) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €84.92 ($99.91).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of SAX opened at €74.15 ($87.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €68.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of €68.74. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 1-year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.