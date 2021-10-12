StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

Get StoneX Group alerts:

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.41. StoneX Group has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $70.47.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 6,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $437,391.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,415 shares of company stock worth $1,493,150. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,948,000 after purchasing an additional 127,429 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 35,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StoneX Group (SNEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.