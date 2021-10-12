Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,362 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 14,582 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $51,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franchise Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 710,574 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $195,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $792,081,000 after acquiring an additional 165,023 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in SEA by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SE. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. New Street Research assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.77.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $316.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.10 and a fifty-two week high of $359.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.52 billion, a PE ratio of -88.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.52.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

