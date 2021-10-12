Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 11,887 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of FedEx worth $63,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

FDX opened at $219.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.49. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

