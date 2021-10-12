Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,421 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $67,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,603,083.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $1,338,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,090 shares of company stock worth $81,409,403 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD opened at $244.36 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.10 and a one year high of $289.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of -294.41 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

