Stifel Financial Corp Buys 13,633 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $81,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,352 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,081,000 after acquiring an additional 907,873 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after buying an additional 599,765 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $78,438,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 857,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,715,000 after buying an additional 155,786 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.60.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $169.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $184.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.77 and its 200 day moving average is $169.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

