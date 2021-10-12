Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 815 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Duke Energy worth $54,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $99.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

