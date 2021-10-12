Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 1,059.5% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,605,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Stevia stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,591. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Stevia has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.
Stevia Company Profile
