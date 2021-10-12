Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 1,059.5% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,605,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Stevia stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,591. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Stevia has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

Stevia Corp. is a farm management company, which manages propagation, nursery and plantation. It also provides services to contract growers and other industry growers. It implements agribusiness solutions to maximize the production of stevia leaf. The company’s business processes includes plant breeding and farming; extraction and purification; and product formulation and marketing.

