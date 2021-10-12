STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 43.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $221.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.38. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $226.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STE. Stephens raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

