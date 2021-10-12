State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $2.38 Million Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,095,000 after purchasing an additional 566,522 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,815,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7,675.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,126,000 after buying an additional 195,265 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,138,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,365,000 after buying an additional 90,260 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 30,698.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after buying an additional 86,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $174.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.04. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.98 and a 1 year high of $189.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 0.35.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.13 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $750,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $3,146,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XLRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.40.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

