State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,282,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after buying an additional 403,932 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 458,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after buying an additional 345,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 499,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after buying an additional 249,296 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 327,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 209,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.11. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.