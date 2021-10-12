State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 1,129 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 14.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 2.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,073.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $941,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,090. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

