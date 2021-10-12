Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $39.09 and a one year high of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average is $43.86.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $116,026.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,681 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $247,009.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,859 shares of company stock worth $1,256,462 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMP. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,429,000 after purchasing an additional 126,701 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 35,310 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 54,694 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

