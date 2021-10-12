Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

SCBFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,023. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

