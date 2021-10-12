Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

SCBFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,023. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

