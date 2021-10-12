Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Position Increased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 303.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915,010 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $108,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at $84,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPT opened at $113.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -247.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.68 and a 200-day moving average of $89.39. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $690,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $55,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,645 shares of company stock valued at $19,892,436 in the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

