Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New $9.96 Million Investment in TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 3.42% of TPG Pace Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $996,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,988,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TPG Pace Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPGS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,599. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. TPG Pace Solutions Corp. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.20.

TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

TPG Pace Solutions Company Profile

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.