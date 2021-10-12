Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New $6.90 Million Investment in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,632,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,924,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,513,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $985,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSD Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. 50,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,399. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

