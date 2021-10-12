Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $5.03 Million in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,005,000. 45.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gores Technology Partners stock remained flat at $$9.83 during trading on Tuesday. 213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,089. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

