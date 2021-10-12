Spring Creek Capital LLC Buys 50,000 Shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) by 18.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 319,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLCR. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,846,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $965,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,930,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLCR remained flat at $$9.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 153,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,611. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

