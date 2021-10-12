Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLATU. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,982,000. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,934,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,934,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,332,000.

Shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

