Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

SRAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.22.

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $22.58 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $28.22.

