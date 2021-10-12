Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.22.

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $22.58 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $28.22.

