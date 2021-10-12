Spore (SPORE) Trading Down 33.4% Over Last Week

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, Spore has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spore has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $49,609.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00044274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.75 or 0.00222798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00094281 BTC.

About Spore

Spore (SPORE) is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject . The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Buying and Selling Spore

