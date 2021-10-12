SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,713,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,858,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 139,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 557,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,825,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

CWI stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $30.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.