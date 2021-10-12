Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will post sales of $17.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.20 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $12.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $62.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.82 million to $63.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $81.66 million, with estimates ranging from $79.26 million to $83.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Dawson James started coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith Micro Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.42. 32,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,862. The company has a market cap of $290.22 million, a PE ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 0.73. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20.

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $2,497,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,332,397.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 21,948 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 11.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 57,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

