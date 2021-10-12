SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) vs. VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Head-To-Head Review

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) and VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SMART Global and VIA optronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMART Global 0 0 6 0 3.00 VIA optronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

SMART Global presently has a consensus target price of $65.67, indicating a potential upside of 51.06%. VIA optronics has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 139.04%. Given VIA optronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than SMART Global.

Profitability

This table compares SMART Global and VIA optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMART Global 0.62% 25.39% 7.77% VIA optronics -4.62% -10.89% -5.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SMART Global and VIA optronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMART Global $1.12 billion 0.94 -$1.14 million $1.81 24.02 VIA optronics $174.30 million 0.98 -$4.13 million N/A N/A

SMART Global has higher revenue and earnings than VIA optronics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.1% of VIA optronics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of SMART Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SMART Global beats VIA optronics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS). The Specialty Memory Products segment focuses on design and manufacture of application-specific products, technical support and value-added testing services that differ from the core focus of standard memory module providers. The Brazil Products segment manufactures DRAM modules for desktops, notebooks and servers. The SCSS segment offers specialty compute and storage system solutions to customers in a broad set of verticals including financial services, energy, government, social media and education end markets. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

