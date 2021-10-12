Skycoin (SKY) Price Hits $1.15 on Top Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $24.09 million and $711,858.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00059265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00120980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00074548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,495.82 or 0.99921428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.43 or 0.06137990 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

