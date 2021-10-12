Skeena Resources (OTCMKTS:SKREF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SKREF) rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 4,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 20,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Skeena Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96.

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.