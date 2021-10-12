SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 206,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,002 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 44,874 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,291 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKM stock opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

