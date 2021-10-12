Simplex Trading LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Simplex Trading LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 907.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 341.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter worth $197,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $47.98 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average of $49.59.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.