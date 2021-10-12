Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Receives Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $158.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Shares of SI stock opened at $159.99 on Friday. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $187.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.83.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $123,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $1,218,724.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,381.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

