Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SVM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James began coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvercorp Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

SVM opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $684.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.94. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $8.55.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.90 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercorp Metals (SVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.