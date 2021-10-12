Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 1,644.4% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SLVTF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,181. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. Silver Tiger Metals has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.67.

Get Silver Tiger Metals alerts:

Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Tiger Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Tiger Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.