Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of PHPPY stock opened at $23.15 on Monday. Signify has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

